Suburban Lake Worth man accused of videotaping teenager leaving shower

President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.More >>
An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.More >>
An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.More >>