Suburban Lake Worth man accused of videotaping teenager leaving shower

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

No 'tapes:' Trump says he did not record meetings with Comey

A 30-year-old man is accused of videotaping a teen leaving a shower, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Appearing in court Thursday, a judge set bond at $10,000 for Osman Perez of suburban Lake Worth.

The alleged victim told a deputy that she heard a noise when she was getting out of the shower and saw a phone in the window.

She suspected a man named Osman was responsible.

The deputy investigating the complaint said the bathroom window was about 10 feet high and there was a ladder near a canal behind the residence.

The deputy noticed a man talking on a cellphone near the residence and learned his name was Osman.

When questioned, Osman, speaking in Spanish, said he was sorry and had already erased the videos, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The deputy said Osman showed his phone and began scrolling through the photos. When the deputy saw a video Osman was asked to play one of them. The deputy said it showed the teen in her bathroom without any clothes on.

After being read his rights Osman said he was sorry and gave into temptation, the deputy said.

He was charged with video voyeurism.

If he makes bond he will be under house arrest and has been ordered not to use a phone or any recording devices and he must avoid all contact with the victim.

