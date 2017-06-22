'Get them a home'

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Canadian charged in US airport attack investigated as terror

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

No 'tapes:' Trump says he did not record meetings with Comey

There is a plea for help in Okeechobee County because dozens of dogs and cats are in danger of being put down due to an overcrowding issue.

Last month Animal Control took in 326 animals. Their capacity is 32 dogs and 30 cats.

So dozens of animals were put down.

County leaders have doubled their adoptions and are looking to send their animals to other rescues.

Belinda Forlifer is the director of Humane Society Pet Rescue in Okeechobee who has been helping animal control take in several dogs.

"If they fit our program, we take them," says Forlifer.

Courtney Moyett is spreading the word on social media to get these animals adopted.

"Anything that I can do to help educate people or help find these dogs a home, I'm happy to help out," says Forlifer.

County leaders are also planning to expand their facility as soon as possible.