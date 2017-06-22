Dippolito lawyers file motion for new trial

-
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey. More >>
Thursday, June 22 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-06-22 11:16:32 GMT
Joel Dee Long may have abducted Kimberly Jane Long. (Source: NBC12)
An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe. More >>
Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:48:31 GMT
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured. More >>
Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:12 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:12:32 GMT
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:15 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:15:01 GMT
These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans. More >>
A new motion filed by Dippolito's attorneys requests a fourth trial.
Dippolito's lawyers want to interview jurors on claims that one of them slept through key parts of the case.
The Boynton Beach woman tried three times is now in jail after found guilty of trying to have her then husband, Mike Dippolito, murdered.
RELATED: Jurors find Dalia Dippolito guilty in third trial
Dippolito was convicted for the second time on June 16. Her 2011 conviction was overturned on appeal. Last December Dippolito was tried again, but jurors were deadlocked on a verdict.
Dippolito's defense team celebrated somewhat of a victory when jurors were deadlocked 3-3 in Dippolito's last trial.
What changed the outcome of this trial? Her attorneys said prosecutors presented prior so-called 'bad acts' that were kept out of previous trials.
Dippolito faces 20 years in prison. If not awarded a new trial, Dippolito will be sentenced July 21.Scripps Only Content 2017