Exclusive interview with Officer Bernenda Marc

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl in southwest Virginia has been canceled after the girl was found safe.

President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

No 'tapes:' Trump says he did not record meetings with Comey

Bernenda Marc is back.

"I tried to focus on the fact that Christine was happy here. We were both happy here when we were in Key West," she told us in an exclusive television interview.

This time she's flanked by Delray Beach Police Department support, 75 days after Christine Braswell was killed in Key West.

"It was really hard to stand up there and then have Lacy Morris standing there next to me," she says.

It was the first time she has been in the same room as her.

"I'm going to admit, the first time I saw her, I was kind of mad but I realized I'm not going to give her power over my feelings," Marc says.

Morris is cuffed, in a blue jumpsuit head hanging. And Marc's at the podium addressing Judge Mark Jones at the Freeman Justice Center. You can't see her, but Braswell's there too.

Morris is accused of driving drunk and drugged, when she hit the scooter Braswell was driving, with Marc on the back. Braswell died and Marc got injured.

"Just try to calm myself down of what she would say to me at that moment. She's probably say 'you got this! It's no big deal. You got this!'" Marc says.

For 3 minutes and 30 seconds, Marc explained to Judge Jones why Morris shouldn't have her bond reduced, before taking seat. Marc putting her hands up to her face.

"At that moment I kind of whispered to myself 'Christine I hope you're happy that I'm here right now and I'm representing you and I hope you are proud of me,'" Marc says.

The judge would later agree to keep the bond as is. On the surface, good news for Marc. Below the surface, something no judge could grant her.

"I felt like I was standing up for something. Losing a friend like Christine, it hurt me a lot and I feel like it was actually healing to me," Marc says.

Physically, she is making progress.

"I have to thank Dr. Spodak for giving me a great smile back," Marc says. He fixed her jaw. "The doctors say you look great on the outside but on the inside you're spaghetti," she says chuckling. "I try to think of it that way, take it day-by-day, step-by-step."

After our interview, Marc visited the crash site for the first time. We're told it was tough, but overall went well.

Marc hopes to return to light duty in about a month.

The next court appearance is scheduled for August 31. Marc plans on being there.