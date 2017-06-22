Worker struck by lightning has died - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Worker struck by lightning has died

A 46-year-old Fort Pierce man struck by lightning at a Martin County construction site has died. 

Guadalupe Sainas was working on a pool near an Ocean Breeze Park site last May when he was hit by lightning. 

Workers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. 

Salinas was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Workers told deputies it was raining lightly and they heard what sounded like an explosion shortly before they found Salinas on the ground. 

