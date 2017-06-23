Deli potato wedges sold at Winn-Dixie recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deli potato wedges sold at Winn-Dixie recalled

The parent company of Winn-Dixie issued a voluntary recall Thursday for potato wedges served at its in-store deli.

 

Southeastern Grocers said the product was sold individually to customers on the deli hotline.

The recall is due to undeclared allergens found in the product.

In addition to Winn-Dixie, this product was also sold at all BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys stores. It should
be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled product may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. 

