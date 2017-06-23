Mosquito control to spray by plane this weekend

Residents in The Acreage and Loxahatchee may get relief from the influx of mosquitoes caused by recent rains.
Palm Beach County Mosquito Control says a mosquito plane may take off Friday or Saturday.
Spraying by plane is the most effective way to attack mosquitos in the densely wooded areas of The Acreage.
Wind grounded the plane, Palm Beach County's Mosquito Control said, because winds over 10 mph are counterproductive to its effects.
A growing number of people were begging mosquito control for help. At the very least they were hoping trucks would be deployed to spray, but Chris Reisinger with Mosquito Control says wind also affects that process.
Mosquito Control says they only have four spray trucks. So, with 270,000 acres in the Acreage, it "wouldn't even put a dent in it."
Remember to tip and toss standing water to further prevent breeding of mosquitoes. You are also advises to use mosquito repellant with DEET.