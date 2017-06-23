1-Year-old drowns at Palm Beach pool - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1-Year-old drowns at Palm Beach pool

A Palm Springs family is mourning the loss of their 1-year-old child that drowned Wednesday evening at a pool in Palm Beach.

The drowning occurred at a home in the 200 block of Sanford Avenue just at 5 p.m. 

According to a post on a GoFund Me page, the child, Emma Aurora, managed to get out of a house and was later discovered in the pool.

 

Palm Beach Fire Rescue said when they arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the infant.

The child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center but later died.

According to a written statement from Palm Beach records manager Laura Oregero, the case is under investigation. 

