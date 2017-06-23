Cops: Local man filmed teen leaving shower - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Local man filmed teen leaving shower

A 30-year-old man is accused of videotaping a teen leaving a shower, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

Appearing in court Thursday, a judge set bond at $10,000 for Osman Perez of suburban Lake Worth.

 

The alleged victim told a deputy that she heard a noise when she was getting out of the shower and saw a phone in the window.

She suspected a man named Osman was responsible.

The deputy investigating the complaint said the bathroom window was about 10 feet high and there was a ladder near a canal behind the residence.

The deputy noticed a man talking on a cellphone near the residence and learned his name was Osman.

When questioned, Osman, speaking in Spanish, said he was sorry and had already erased the videos, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The deputy said Osman showed his phone and began scrolling through the photos. When the deputy saw a video Osman was asked to play one of them. The deputy said it showed the teen in her bathroom without any clothes on.

After being read his rights Osman said he was sorry and gave into temptation, the deputy said.

He was charged with video voyeurism.

If he makes bond he will be under house arrest and has been ordered not to use a phone or any recording devices and he must avoid all contact with the victim.

 

 

