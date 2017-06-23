PBC to ask employees to staff hurricane shelters - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC to ask employees to staff hurricane shelters

The Palm Beach County Administrator is asking county employees to sign up to work at hurricane shelters, saying they will no longer rely on Red Cross volunteers to staff the shelters.

In a letter to county employees, administrator Verdenia Baker said they would train 250 to 300 county workers to volunteer in 15 general population shelters.

 

Employees who sign up within the next week can pick the shelter where they would like to work. All will be paid for their efforts.

The idea comes out of the Governor's Hurricane Conference last month, when some counties harder hit by Hurricane Matthew said they had a hard time getting enough Red Cross workers to open and staff shelters.

