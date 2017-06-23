Trial set for ex-Uber driver accused of rape - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trial set for ex-Uber driver accused of rape

A former Palm Beach County Uber driver, accused of raping a female passenger he picked up from SunFest, will go on trial in the fall.

A court hearing for Gary Kitchings took place Friday morning.

He's accused of kidnapping the woman and raping her. 

He has pleaded not guilty.

He's facing kidnapping, sexual battery, and burglary charges.

His trial date is set for October 2.


  

