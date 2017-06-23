Men accused of robbing elderly woman in Delray - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Men accused of robbing elderly woman in Delray

Delray Beach Police are looking for two men accused of robbing an elderly woman in a Walgreens parking lot.

The men forcefully took the woman’s purse and knocked her to the ground around noon Friday, according to police.

It happened when the woman was going to her car at 4999 West Atlantic Ave.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue treated the woman at the scene for minor injuries.

Police believe the men left in a newer model, black Honda Accord sedan driven by a third person.

If you recognize the men please call the Delray Beach Police Department.

