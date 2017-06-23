Cops: Driver found with skimmer, card reader - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Driver found with skimmer, card reader

A traffic infraction in Martin County led to more serious charges for a driver from Orlando, according to the sheriff's office.

A lieutenant and division detective said the motorist caught their attention when he zipped out of a gas station and ran a light in front of them.

They pulled him over and began questioning the driver identified as Yudiel Byon Garcia.

He initially said he couldn't understand English but the lieutenant spoke Spanish and upon further investigation made an interesting discovery.

Inside the car were a credit card skimmer, a credit card reader and more than a dozen stolen credit cards, according to the sheriff's office.

Garcia was charged with possession and transfer of credit card-making equipment, and trafficking in/or possession of counterfeit credit cards.

He was booked into the Martin County Jail.

 

