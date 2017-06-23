Gas leak shuts section of Federal Highway in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas leak shuts section of Federal Highway in Boynton Beach

picture by BOYNTON BEACH POLICE FACEBOOK picture by BOYNTON BEACH POLICE FACEBOOK

Federal Highway near 500 E. Ocean Ave. is shut down in both directions in Boynton Beach due to a gas leak, according to Boynton Beach police.

Police ask you to avoid the area until the leak is capped.

