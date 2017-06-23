Will Micro-Apartments help with affordable rent?

Friday, June 23 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-06-23 12:03:15 GMT
One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.
South Florida is home to some of the highest rents in the country.
Both county and city leaders say they are working hard to reverse the trend. It could start with a new smaller cheaper option.
A new Harvard study shows two out three renters in South Florida devote more than 30 percent of their income to rent.
City leaders in West Palm Beach are moving forward with micro-unit apartments at Banyan and Rosemary in downtown.
Some of the units would rent out at under $1,000.
"It's a solution," says Commissioner Paula Ryan.
She supported the move, but says more needs to be done to solve the affordable housing crisis.
"Changing out land use and zoning and allowing for a different type of unit in what has traditionally been historically available it opens the door to looking at different strategies that we can implement," says Ryan.
Another developer in West Palm Beach is also planning these micro-unit style apartments on the north side of the city as well.