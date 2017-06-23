Juveniles break into Lake Worth school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Juveniles break into Lake Worth school

Three juveniles were detained Friday after deputies say they broke into Barton Elementary School in Lake Worth. 

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to locate a fourth person who is believed to be involved. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

