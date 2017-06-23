Two women attacked in broad daylight in PBC

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

There have been at least two midday attacks against women in shopping areas in Palm Beach County since Wednesday.

Both of them brazen broad daylight muggings.

One victim a 90-year-old woman and the other a 23-year-old award winning local singer.

When Jessica Leow won Wellington Idol in 2014 she sang Frozen's hit song, 'Let it go.'

On Wednesday, she wasn't going to let her attacker go without a fight.

"I had no idea what was happening. It was all instinct. All of it. I just charged after him," Leow says.

The man she describes as a tall, skinny, young man, with shoulder length dreadlocks, took off through the parking lot.

She followed, bloody and all.

"He ended up cutting me in the process with a knife," she says.

Seven stitches are under that bandage on her right hand, along with cut up knees, a spot behind her ear, and a sore back.

She got a shove in, before he drove off.

"All he got was a bag. No wallet. No keys. No phone. Nothing. Not even a chapstick," she said, smiling.

In Delray Beach, just after noon Friday police say these two men stole a 90-year-old woman's purse as she tried to get into her car at Walgreens.

They drove off in a stolen Honda Accord.

"It's very shocking to me that people don't have any shame anymore out in broad daylight," Leow says.

Jessica was back at work at Schaefer Drug the next day.

"I didn't want to mope."