UPS driver caught throwing package to doorstep

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

The United Parcel Service has apologized to a Stuart customer after he recorded a UPS driver tossing his package toward his front door.

Nick Scugoza says he installed a doorbell camera just a couple months ago. Now, he’s glad he did it in time, he says, to catch a UPS driver mishandling his delivery.

Thursday, Scugoza says he got a motion detection alert on his phone app linked to his doorbell camera, notifying him that someone was near his door.

“I was like ‘oh cool!’ I’ve got a package coming, that must be what it is. So, I open it up and I see him walking across my yard,” Scugoza said.

He continued watching, and saw the UPS driver walk toward his door, stop before he got to the porch, and throw the package the rest of the way.

“Just throws it like he’s bowling or something. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Scugoza said.

Fortunately, the contents inside the package weren’t damaged.

He fixes up cars as a hobby. The damaged package contained parts he ordered.

“I mean, I was angry. But, at the same time I’m laughing to myself, like did I really just watch that?”

Scugoza ended up sending the video to UPS.

He says a representative from the company has contacted him and apologized.

“They offered their apologies and wanted to assure me it wouldn’t happen again,” Scugoza said.

Kim Krebs, with UPS Public Relations, released the following statement to WPTV: