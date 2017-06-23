UPS driver caught throwing package to doorstep - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

UPS driver caught throwing package to doorstep

The United Parcel Service has apologized to a Stuart customer after he recorded a UPS driver tossing his package toward his front door.

Nick Scugoza says he installed a doorbell camera just a couple months ago. Now, he’s glad he did it in time, he says, to catch a UPS driver mishandling his delivery.

Thursday, Scugoza says he got a motion detection alert on his phone app linked to his doorbell camera, notifying him that someone was near his door.

“I was like ‘oh cool!’ I’ve got a package coming, that must be what it is. So, I open it up and I see him walking across my yard,” Scugoza said.

He continued watching, and saw the UPS driver walk toward his door, stop before he got to the porch, and throw the package the rest of the way.

“Just throws it like he’s bowling or something. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Scugoza said.

Fortunately, the contents inside the package weren’t damaged.

He fixes up cars as a hobby. The damaged package contained parts he ordered.

“I mean, I was angry. But, at the same time I’m laughing to myself, like did I really just watch that?”

Scugoza ended up sending the video to UPS.

He says a representative from the company has contacted him and apologized.

“They offered their apologies and wanted to assure me it wouldn’t happen again,” Scugoza said.

Kim Krebs, with UPS Public Relations, released the following statement to WPTV:

This is not how we train our drivers. UPS drivers are trained to handle every package with care. This is part of the overall focus we place on providing excellent service to our customers. UPS emphasizes delivery care and safety for placement of packages in vehicles and handling, despite a driver’s busy day. We identified the location of this incident and are taking corrective action.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.