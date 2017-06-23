Police searching for missing 71-year-old woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for missing 71-year-old woman

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing endangered 71-year-old woman who suffers from schizophrenia.

Diane Lillie was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday at her home on Lake Terrace Drive. 

Lillie is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a dark blue v-neck sweater and black pants. 

Anyone who sees her is urged to immediately call police. 

 

