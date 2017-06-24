Plane crashes into empty daycare; 1 killed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plane crashes into empty daycare; 1 killed

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- A small plane has crashed into an empty daycare building in Florida, killing one person and injuring another.

WINK-TV reports that the Saturday morning plane crash caused extensive damage and a fire. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that the Piper PA 28 aircraft crashed shortly after it took off from a nearby airfield. Lee County is located in southwest Florida.

Authorities said that one person was killed and another had been taken to the hospital with injuries. It was unclear how serious the injuries were.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that there were no daycare employees inside the building at the time of the crash. He says federal authorities will assist with the crash investigation.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.