Vehicle crashes into house in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Firefighters responded to a house on the 2700 block of Genessee Avenue in West Palm Beach just before midnight on Friday night.

First arriving crews reported a vehicle crash into the house with the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to use extrication tools to cut the driver from the vehicle.

The patient, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A building inspector is assessing structural damage to the home.

