Hotel workers train to spot human trafficking

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- A new Connecticut law meant to strike a blow to human traffickers is now reaching the trenches where it could make a difference. Hospitality workers are being trained to detect and report human trafficking when they suspect the illegal activity is going on where they work.

Connecticut became the first state to require the training when the law passed last year. Employees at the more than 500 hotels, motels and lodges in the state must receive anti-trafficking training by Oct. 1.

The training is free. The curriculum was developed by groups including Marriott International, which is training its workers.

So far, 165 workers have completed the program offered by the nonprofit Grace Farms Foundation and three other groups. They hold their largest training session to date next month.

Associated Press 2017

