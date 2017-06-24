Officer fatally shoots man following car chase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer fatally shoots man following car chase

 KENT, Wash. (AP) -- Authorities in western Washington state say a police officer in Kent fatally shot a 20-year-old man Saturday morning following a vehicle pursuit.

The Kent Police Department says the shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. and that the man from Auburn was declared dead at the scene after life-saving efforts failed.

The nearby Des Moines Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Sgt. Doug Jenkins in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday says it's early in the investigation and the agency didn't have any new information to release.

In October, Kent police shot and killed a 38-year-old man while attempting to serve a warrant. That shooting remains under investigation.

