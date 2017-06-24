College prof. fired in wake of news interview - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey community college has fired an adjunct professor after officials say she made racially insensitive comments on Fox News.

Essex County College's president announced the decision Friday, two weeks after Lisa Durden's appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

College officials said they received complaints about Durden's interview with Carlson. Durden, who is black, discussed a Memorial Day event held exclusively for black people hosted by a Black Lives Matter group.

When Carlson asked her thoughts, Durden interrupted the host, saying: "Boo hoo hoo. You white people are angry because you couldn't use your white privilege card" to attend the event.

The school suspended Durden two days after the show aired.

Durden said the school "publically lynched" her. The school on Friday said "racism cannot be fought with more racism."

