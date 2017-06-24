Lionfish roundup held in Tequesta - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lionfish roundup held in Tequesta

Story Video: Click here

South Florida divers took part in an underwater hunt on Saturday.

This is the 7th annual Lionfish Roundup.

More than 20 teams of divers took part and removed more than 900 lionfish.

FWC officials say the predator can have potential negative impacts on our native reefs and eat species that we rely on both economically and ecologically.

The roundup is about raising awareness to let divers know how important it is to remove the predators while taking part in underwater activities.

"They can really have a negative impact and localized control efforts and removal efforts can make an impact on our local reefs so what people are doing when they go out and remove these lionfish can make a difference," says Kali Spurgin with FWC.

County leaders also want to raise awareness about how good lionfish taste to create a fishery demand for the species.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.