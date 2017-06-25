Abandoned building burns in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Abandoned building burns in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- An abandoned building burned Sunday morning on 13th Street in West Palm Beach, just east of Roanoke Baptist Church.

According to West Palm Beach police, no one was injured.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue were working to extinguish the blaze.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.