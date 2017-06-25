Boy found in middle of road, family located - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boy found in middle of road, family located

UPDATE: Police say the child's family has been located. The investigation continues.

----------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police in Boynton Beach are looking to locate the family of a 5-year-old boy who was found standing in the middle of the road early Sunday morning.

The boy says his name is Ismael and he was found in the 2600 block of North Seacrest Boulevard at 6:53 a.m.

Police are going door-to-door in the neighborhood to try and locate his family. The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows his family is urged to call 561-732-8116.

