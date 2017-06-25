SpaceX launches satellites from California base - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SpaceX launches satellites from California base

A SpaceX rocket has lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, in the second half of a weekend double-launch for the company.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 blasted off at 1:25 p.m. PDT Sunday from the coastal base.

It carried 10 more satellites for Iridium Communications, which is replacing its entire constellation with next-generation satellites.

On Friday, a Falcon 9 launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was carrying a communications satellite for Bulgaria into orbit.

That launch re-used a Falcon 9 first stage that originally flew in January and was recovered after launching from Vandenberg with the first batch of Iridium NEXT satellites.

Iridium plans to launch 75 new satellites for its mobile voice and data communications system by mid-2018.

