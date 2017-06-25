Trump lashes out at Warren over health care bill

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

BOSTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a "hopeless case" and "highly overrated voice."

Trump said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of "hatred" and "anger" that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate's chances of winning the election.

Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.

The Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a "monstrosity" and Trump should "junk it and start over."

Warren says the bill will kick "millions off health insurance."