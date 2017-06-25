Swimmers in distress rescued at Lake Worth beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Swimmers in distress rescued at Lake Worth beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of two swimmers in distress on Lake Worth beach Sunday.

First arriving crews found a teenage male and an adult male under the care of Ocean Rescue Lifeguards.

Both patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

