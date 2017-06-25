Ham radio operators prepare for emergency events - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ham radio operators prepare for emergency events

Story Video: Click here

JUPITER, Fla. -- Some local amateur radio enthusiasts spent Sunday honing their skills to prepare in the event of a natural disaster.

The 24-hour event took place at the Carlin Park Civic Center in Jupiter.

The event aimed to encourage amateur radio operators to communicate with each other and build contacts.

Often when there's a natural diaster, folks can use ham radios to keep in touch when other communication systems go down.

Laurence Grayhills of the Jupiter-Tequesta Repeater Group says, "When an actual emergency event occurs, we're not caught unprepared...we're ready to go and we have the equipment that we know is going to work and we're ready to spring into action."

The repeater group is celebrating its 35 anniversary this year.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.