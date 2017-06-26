51-Year-old woman killed in Boynton hit-and-run

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

Boynton Beach police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 51-year-old woman early Sunday.

Police said the victim, Naborina Palacios was struck by a white Hyundai Genesis as she attempted to cross the intersection of North Congress Avenue and West Gateway Boulevard around 2:12 a.m.

Palacios was standing at the southwest corner of the intersection facing east.

As the traffic signal changed from red to green, the Hyundai began to travel southbound in the left lane.

Police said Palacios began to enter the lanes of the crosswalk when the vehicle struck her. Palacioa died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai did not stop to render aid but continued heading southbound into Renaissance Commons.

Investigators said the vehicle, bearing Florida tag JC009B, was later recovered on the top floor of Vizcaya Lakes parking garage.

Police said charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Boynton Beach traffic homicide investigator Lawrence Rini at 561-732-8116.