51-Year-old woman killed in Boynton hit-and-run

51-Year-old woman killed in Boynton hit-and-run

Boynton Beach police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 51-year-old woman early Sunday.

Police said the victim, Naborina Palacios was struck by a white Hyundai Genesis as she attempted to cross the intersection of North Congress Avenue and West Gateway Boulevard around 2:12 a.m.

 

Palacios was standing at the southwest corner of the intersection facing east.

As the traffic signal changed from red to green, the Hyundai began to travel southbound in the left lane.

Police said Palacios began to enter the lanes of the crosswalk when the vehicle struck her. Palacioa died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai did not stop to render aid but continued heading southbound into Renaissance Commons.

Investigators said the vehicle, bearing Florida tag JC009B, was later recovered on the top floor of Vizcaya Lakes parking garage.

Police said charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Boynton Beach traffic homicide investigator Lawrence Rini at 561-732-8116. 

