Swimmer still missing off Lantana Beach

Swimmer still missing off Lantana Beach

A swimmer has still not been located after going missing Sunday night off Lantana Beach. 

The swimmer went missing around 9 p.m.

Around 11 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a written statement that they suspended their search and turned it over to the PBSO Marine Unit and Coast Guard. 

The name of the swimmer has not been released.

