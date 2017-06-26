Florida gas prices start summer at 12-year low - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida gas prices start summer at 12-year low

The summer travel season has begun, and gas prices are at a 12-year low.

Florida’s prices are at free fall, declining for 22 consecutive days.  Some drivers in Florida are paying below $2 a gallon.

The West Palm-Boca Raton metro area is paying the most for gas in Florida, with the average price of gas at $2.31.

The lowers gas prices in Florida are in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.10), Orlando ($2.13) and Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice ($2.17).

The national average for gas is currently $2.33. 

AAA says the drop in gas prices is good news for the economy as people will tend to spend more money elsewhere.

Another round of discounts are expected this week as oil prices are having a tough time stabilizing.

