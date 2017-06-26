AirAsia plane 'shakes like a washing machine' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

AirAsia plane 'shakes like a washing machine'

(NBC) - An AirAsia flight heading from Perth, Australia to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was forced to return to Australia after suffering a technical failure causing the plane to shake violently. 

Passenger video showed the heavy shaking, with most comparing it to that of a washing machine. 

 

Damien Stevens and his friend, Mitch Jamieson, were on board the flight, and Stevens told NBC News there was "heavy shaking for two hours once we turned around."

He added that the staff and pilot acted professionally.  However, on the ground, AirAsia showed "no communication or care for customers."

Alia Abdul Rahim was also on board the flight and reported hearing a bang. 

Rahim said the whole plane then began shaking "like a washing machine."

Rahim then said the pilot came on the loud speaker telling passengers not to worry, but later came back on the loud speaker urging passengers to pray. 

AirAsia flight D-7237 returned to Perth about three hours after it took off.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel

WPTV

