Vero officers save man from jumping off bridge

Vero Beach officers are being hailed for their bravery after they saved a man attempting to jump off the 17th Street Bridge on Friday.

Police said at 1:48 p.m., dispatch received a call about a man possibly attempting to jump off the 17th Street (Alma Lee Loy) Bridge.

Two officers responded to the bridge and made contact with the man, who was sitting on the railing on the south side of the bridge, facing the water.

Officer Richard Chimenti attempted to establish a dialogue with the man, as another officer, Kyle Elder, arrived at the scene. At that time, the man leaped forward from the railing in at attempt to jump off the bridge.

According to a Vero Beach police Facebook post, Chimenti reacted quickly and grabbed the man's arm as he dangled off the bridge.

Elder climbed up on the railing and grabbed the man, and together the two officers were able to pull him back over the railing and onto solid ground.

The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

