Vero officers save man from jumping off bridge

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

Story Video: Click here

Vero Beach officers are being hailed for their bravery after they saved a man attempting to jump off the 17th Street Bridge on Friday.

Police said at 1:48 p.m., dispatch received a call about a man possibly attempting to jump off the 17th Street (Alma Lee Loy) Bridge.

Two officers responded to the bridge and made contact with the man, who was sitting on the railing on the south side of the bridge, facing the water.

Officer Richard Chimenti attempted to establish a dialogue with the man, as another officer, Kyle Elder, arrived at the scene. At that time, the man leaped forward from the railing in at attempt to jump off the bridge.

According to a Vero Beach police Facebook post, Chimenti reacted quickly and grabbed the man's arm as he dangled off the bridge.

Elder climbed up on the railing and grabbed the man, and together the two officers were able to pull him back over the railing and onto solid ground.

The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.