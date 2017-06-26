Baby food recalled for chicken bone fragments

Posted: Thursday, June 22 2017 9:20 PM EDT 2017-06-23 01:20:41 GMT Updated: Saturday, June 24 2017 3:52 PM EDT 2017-06-24 19:52:08 GMT
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
Posted: Friday, June 23 2017 3:40 AM EDT
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
Posted: Friday, June 23 2017 10:40 AM EDT
Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.
Posted: Friday, June 23 2017 4:40 AM EDT
Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.
Updated: Friday, June 23 2017 8:03 AM EDT
One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.
A baby food company has
recalled 54,630 pounds of chicken bites because they may contain chicken bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.
RELATED: More recall new s
The frozen chicken bites were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017.
The recall impacts the products below: 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018. 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18. 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18. 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16. 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17. 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.
The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The USDA said the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Yummy Spoonfuls Customer Support at (844)-986-6948 or
help@yummyspoonfuls.com. Scripps Only Content 2017