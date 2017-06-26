Baby food recalled for chicken bone fragments - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Baby food recalled for chicken bone fragments

Story Video: Click here

A baby food company has recalled 54,630 pounds of chicken bites because they may contain chicken bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

 

RELATED: More recall news

The frozen chicken bites were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017. 

The recall impacts the products below:

  • 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.
  • 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.
  • 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.
  • 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.
  • 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.
  • 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The USDA said the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Yummy Spoonfuls Customer Support at (844)-986-6948 or help@yummyspoonfuls.com.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.