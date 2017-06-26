Man arrested for stalking 10-year-old girl

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 30-year-old man is facing a felony stalking charge after police say he repeatedly made contact with a 10-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, an officer responded to an apartment complex on 36th Street in West Palm Beach and spoke to the girl.

According to police, the girl says she was chased by a Hispanic male, later identified as Galindo Gonzalez. The girl said Gonzalez was yelling "come here, you're going to be sorry," at her.

When she ran back to her residence, the girl says Gonzalez stopped chasing her and fled from the apartment complex.

The girl told police that Gonzalez rode his bike to the apartment complex one week earlier, stopped his bike when he saw the girl and just sat and watched her.

The girl told police that she felt uncomfortable and scared because of the way that Gonzalez was staring at her.

During the interview, Gonzalez was spotted walking outside the apartment complex and the officer approached him to question him. The arresting officer says Gonzalez entered a "heightened aggravated state" and he placed Gonzalez under arrest for stalking.

While searching Gonzalez, the officer located what appeared to be a falsified green card in his wallet.

Border Patrol agents arrived on the scene and confirmed that the green card was in fact falsified and was not issued by the United States.

Galindo Gonzalez is being held on a $3,000 bond for the falsified green card and no bond for the felony stalking charge.