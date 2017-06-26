Local teen gets 50 years for fatal drug robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local teen gets 50 years for fatal drug robbery

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida teen has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting and robbing a drug dealer.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the 17-year-old boy was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in April of first-degree murder and robbery.

Authorities say the teen and an accomplice bought a small amount of marijuana from 22-year-old Reginald Davis Jr. in Indian River County in May 2015.

During the exchange in Davis' car, the accomplice asked to see the man's revolver. The teen then took the gun and shot Davis in the head.

The teen and his accomplice fled through a nearby apartment complex but were later identified by residents.

The accomplice previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The accomplice's sentencing is in July.

