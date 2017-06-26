Ohio restores hacked government websites - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ohio restores hacked government websites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio officials say they've restored 11 government websites that were hacked with a message purporting to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

A spokesman for the Department of Administrative Services says affected websites were restored by Monday morning. That department is working with public safety officials to investigate how sites were hacked Sunday with a message that ended with: "I love the Islamic state."

It affected websites for the governor and his wife, the lieutenant governor and the inspector general, as well as Ohio's Medicaid and prisons agencies. The list also included sites for Ohio's casino and facilities commissions, the offices of Health Transformation and Workforce Transformation, and the government streamlining effort LeanOhio.

The same message infiltrated government websites in Brookhaven, New York, and Howard County, Maryland.

Associated Press 2017

