Cops: Man robbed stylist after getting dreads

Cops: Man robbed stylist after getting dreads

A suburban West Palm Beach man is accused of robbing a professional hair stylist during his appointment to add dreadlocks, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The hair stylist styled Stephen Jean-Louis’ hair at 1941 South Military Trail on June 23, court records show.

However, when she asked him to pay, Jean-Louis, 19, responded by pointing a handgun at the stylist and demanding money from her, the victim told the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim gave Jean-Louis $800 from the cash register, $400 that was on top of her purse and $1,500 from inside her purse, according to records.

The victim’s niece traced Jean-Louis through Facebook using the cellphone number he gave to the hairstylist to make the appointment.

PBSO arrested Stephen Jean-Louis on June 25 and charged him with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and committing a felony while possessing a firearm.

Jean-Louis is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

