Borrowers promised loan forgiveness left to wait

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

BOSTON (AP) -- Thousands of former students of failed for-profit colleges are still waiting for loan forgiveness they were promised by the Obama administration.

Borrower advocates say the process to get loans canceled appears to have slowed since President Donald Trump took office.

The Education Department disputes that. It provided data Monday to The Associated Press showing it has cleared 7,100 of the 16,000 pending cases approved under Obama. Others are to be discharged shortly.

Still, borrower advocates say the wait has caused borrowers financial harm. Some have lost wages and tax returns to debt collectors.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says cases are being processed "as expeditiously as possible."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Trump's administration is "stepping on a bunch of people who have already been stepped on."