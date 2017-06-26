Borrowers promised loan forgiveness left to wait - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Borrowers promised loan forgiveness left to wait

BOSTON (AP) -- Thousands of former students of failed for-profit colleges are still waiting for loan forgiveness they were promised by the Obama administration.

Borrower advocates say the process to get loans canceled appears to have slowed since President Donald Trump took office.

The Education Department disputes that. It provided data Monday to The Associated Press showing it has cleared 7,100 of the 16,000 pending cases approved under Obama. Others are to be discharged shortly.

Still, borrower advocates say the wait has caused borrowers financial harm. Some have lost wages and tax returns to debt collectors.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says cases are being processed "as expeditiously as possible."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Trump's administration is "stepping on a bunch of people who have already been stepped on."

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.