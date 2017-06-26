Boynton man, teen charged in UPS thefts

One Florida woman is inspiring hundreds of recovering addicts just by telling her story, but there's much more to it. You might think she's crazy. Her story is a wild one and her Facebook page and blog are now getting thousands of clicks online.

Russia says it has fired cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea on positions of Islamic State group in Syria.

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

A man and a teenager were arrested by the Boynton Beach Police Department after a UPS driver reported a suspicious car following along the delivery route.

When police pulled over the car, they said they discovered several packages in the backseat.

Police asked the driver, Michael Basil, and a 14-year-old in the car, if either of them lived at the address on one of the packages.

When neither said they lived at the address, police believed the packages to be stolen and went to the address to talk with the resident living there, according to a police report.

The police report said the woman who is the resident of the address confirmed to police that the package, which contained $62.67 worth of cologne, was stolen.

Police discovered another package believed to be stolen by the pair contained more than $18,000 worth of prescription medication.

Another stolen package contained a Motorola modem valued at $129, according to records.

Basil admitted to police he drove around looking for packages to steal that contained “something unique” to sell in order to purchase a new phone, according the report.

Basil was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on bond. It is not immediately clear if the 14-year-old is still in custody.

Police said the 14-year-old would grab the packages that were delivered and bring them back to the car, records show.

Basil and the teen were arrested by police on June 16 on charges of petit theft and organized scheme to defraud.