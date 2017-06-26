Man suspected in baby formula thefts arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man suspected in baby formula thefts arrested

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in baby formula and electronics from stores from Indian River County to Palm Beach County has been arrested.

50-year-old Stephen Riselvato of Port St. Lucie was arrested on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Police say Riselvato stole 85 cans of baby formula with a total value of $2,550 from a Port St. Lucie Publix store on May 25, 2017, and stole 47 cans of baby formula from a Port St. Lucie Winn-Dixie store location with a total value of $1,500 on June 9, 2017.

In addition to the baby formula thefts, Riselvato is accused of stealing 20 Milwaukee Tool GPS Trackers valued at $1,999 from a Port St. Lucie Home Depot store on April 19, 2017 and, according to Sgt. Frank Sabol with Port St. Lucie police, he stole over $2,000 worth of security cameras at the Port St. Lucie Sam's Club on another date.

