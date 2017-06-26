Man suspected in baby formula thefts arrested

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?

Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.

Supreme Court to review Trump travel ban, allows part to go into effect

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in baby formula and electronics from stores from Indian River County to Palm Beach County has been arrested.

50-year-old Stephen Riselvato of Port St. Lucie was arrested on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Police say Riselvato stole 85 cans of baby formula with a total value of $2,550 from a Port St. Lucie Publix store on May 25, 2017, and stole 47 cans of baby formula from a Port St. Lucie Winn-Dixie store location with a total value of $1,500 on June 9, 2017.

In addition to the baby formula thefts, Riselvato is accused of stealing 20 Milwaukee Tool GPS Trackers valued at $1,999 from a Port St. Lucie Home Depot store on April 19, 2017 and, according to Sgt. Frank Sabol with Port St. Lucie police, he stole over $2,000 worth of security cameras at the Port St. Lucie Sam's Club on another date.