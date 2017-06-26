Vero Beach to ban future marijuana dispensaries

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?

Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.

Supreme Court to review Trump travel ban, allows part to go into effect

Days after Governor Rick Scott signed a state bill regulating medical marijuana dispensaries into law, local governments are deciding whether or not to ban dispensaries in their area.

The City of Vero Beach has decided to ban any new dispensaries from opening within city limits, now that a state law trumps any zoning ordinance dictating where dispensaries can be located.

Under the new state law, medical marijuana dispensaries have to be treated like any pharmacy. The dispensaries will not be allowed to open within 500 feet of a school, but even that can be challenged if a pharmacy or liquor store already exists in the area.

The City of Vero Beach approved the location for Trulieve medical marijuana dispensary on Commerce Avenue under its previous ordinance. That dispensary will be grandfathered in.