Missing Palm Bay teen found in New York - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Palm Bay teen found in New York

UPDATE: Palm Bay Police say Victoria Stites has been located in Jamaica, New York. NYPD confirmed her location. Authorities say she appears safe and in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PALM BAY, Fla. -- Police are asking for your help in finding a teenager who is considered to be in danger.

Victoria Stites of Palm Bay is 19, but police say her mental capacity is lower than her age.

She is possibly traveling to Jamaica, New York (a neighborhood in the New York borough of Queens) with a man she met on Facebook.

She was last seen Saturday leaving her home in Brevard County.

She is about 5' 7" tall and weighs between 135 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-423-TIPS.

