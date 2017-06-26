Missing Palm Bay teen found in New York

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

Harry Potter made its debut 20 years ago in the U.K.

The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?

Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.

Supreme Court to review Trump travel ban, allows part to go into effect

UPDATE: Palm Bay Police say Victoria Stites has been located in Jamaica, New York. NYPD confirmed her location. Authorities say she appears safe and in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PALM BAY, Fla. -- Police are asking for your help in finding a teenager who is considered to be in danger.

Victoria Stites of Palm Bay is 19, but police say her mental capacity is lower than her age.

She is possibly traveling to Jamaica, New York (a neighborhood in the New York borough of Queens) with a man she met on Facebook.

She was last seen Saturday leaving her home in Brevard County.

She is about 5' 7" tall and weighs between 135 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-423-TIPS.