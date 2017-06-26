Teen dies while swimming in Riviera Beach Sunday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen dies while swimming in Riviera Beach Sunday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A 13-year-old boy died while swimming at Ocean Reef Park in Riviera Beach on Sunday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Sylvanus Wiley was swimming and jumping off rocks in the unguarded area of the beach at Ocean Reef Park and after one of his jumps, he did not resurface.

Two beachgoers were able to locate and pull Sylvanus from the water, who was unresponsive.

Life guards attempted to provide resuscitation.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are handling the death investigation. An autopsy wil be completed to determine the cause of death.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.