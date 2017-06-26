Teen dies while swimming in Riviera Beach Sunday

-
Monday, June 26 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:38:20 GMT
Monday, June 26 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:42:30 GMT
The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line? More >>
The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?More >>
Monday, June 26 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-06-26 14:36:05 GMT
Monday, June 26 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:20:23 GMT
Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.More >>
Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.More >>
Monday, June 26 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:00:08 GMT
Monday, June 26 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:50:25 GMT
Harry Potter made its debut 20 years ago in the U.K.More >>
Harry Potter made its debut 20 years ago in the U.K.More >>
Thursday, June 22 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:20:41 GMT
Saturday, June 24 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:52:08 GMT
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Friday, June 23 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-06-23 07:40:47 GMT
Saturday, June 24 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-06-24 12:03:12 GMT
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma. More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A 13-year-old boy died while swimming at Ocean Reef Park in Riviera Beach on Sunday.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Sylvanus Wiley was swimming and jumping off rocks in the unguarded area of the beach at Ocean Reef Park and after one of his jumps, he did not resurface.
Two beachgoers were able to locate and pull Sylvanus from the water, who was unresponsive.
Life guards attempted to provide resuscitation.
He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are handling the death investigation. An autopsy wil be completed to determine the cause of death.Scripps Only Content 2017