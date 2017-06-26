Colorful man arrested for trespassing at park

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.

Supreme Court to review Trump travel ban, allows part to go into effect

The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?

A man with colorful hair was arrested on Sunday for trespassing at a park near Jupiter.

McKenzie was approached by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on June 25 at Jonathan’s Landing pond, according to a police report.

A deputy with PBSO asked McKenzie what he was doing there, and McKenzie responded by telling him it was none of his business, the report states.

The deputy told McKenzie it was not a public space and asked him three times to produce identification.

When McKenzie refused for the third time, the deputy placed him under arrest.

Despite a Palm Beach County judge stating in McKenzie’s first appearance that he does not have a criminal history, WPTV discovered the man had multiple arrests while he lived in Oklahoma.

In 2005, the Norman Transcript reported that McKenzie was charged with Cleveland County District Court with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“He would sit down at the apartment staircase with a butcher knife. Other people in the building were scared to walk by,” Tom Livingston, a former neighbor of McKenzie from Oklahoma told WPTV over the phone.

“He also poured cat litter in peoples' cars, he did that to me once,” Livingston claimed.



McKenzie was released from the Palm Beach County jail on June 26 with credit for time served.