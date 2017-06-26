Young thieves targeting Treasure Coast - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Young thieves targeting Treasure Coast

“They’re starting young.  There’s no parental supervision apparently, said Dave Van Duesen Monday upon learning that a neighbor had a safe and sports car taken from his unlocked home on North Hutchinson Island back in April.

 “A shame to see that happening.  This has always been a quiet neighborhood," said Van Deusen.

Six juveniles from Broward County were just arrested for that crime.  They stole a car from Delray Beach and drove to St. Lucie County.  They’re all being charged as adults and range in age from 14 to 16.

“We continue to get menaced by out of county suspects who come here for burglaries, for robberies, for thefts," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.  

Sheriff Snyder said his deputies arrested two teens from Palm Beach County over the weekend, driving into a gated community through the exit gate and nearly hitting a patrol car.

In their possession, a firearm, brass knuckles, knives and a ring with a spike.

"We may never know what there intentions are or were, but we believe they were up to no good," said the sheriff.

The sheriff added these burglaries are not like the pillowcase burglaries of recent years were out of county thieves targeted homes during daylight hours.

“All home owners and citizens have to remain vigilant, that’s our message today.”

Increased patrols are happening in both Martin and St. Lucie counties.  

 

