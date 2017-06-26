Toddler hospitalized after near drowning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler hospitalized after near drowning

A female toddler was rushed to a local hospital after nearly drowning at a pool in Royal Palm Beach Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

Crews responded to reports of a possible drowning near Sandpiper Avenue and Meadowlark Drive at 7:05 p.m.

Officials say a caller stated the child had been found in the pool.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the child that had been pulled from the pool and was under the care of the family. 

The child was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of a near drowning. 

The child's condition is unknown at this time. 

 

